Skip to content

Justin Popovich: “In return for blows, He embraces them

14 August 2022
tags: , , , , ,

.

“Man sentenced God to death, but He sentenced them to immortality by His Resurrection. In return for blows, He embraces them; in return for abuses, He blesses; in return for death, He gives immortality. Men never showed so much hate for God as when they crucified Him, and God never showed more love for man then when He resurrected. Men even wanted to make God mortal, but God by His Resurrection made man immortal. The crucified God is Risen and has killed death. Death is no more. Immortality has encircled man and all his worlds.”

Archmandrite Justin Popovich, Man and the God -Man, p.39

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: