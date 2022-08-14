Justin Popovich: “In return for blows, He embraces them“

.

“Man sentenced God to death, but He sentenced them to immortality by His Resurrection. In return for blows, He embraces them; in return for abuses, He blesses; in return for death, He gives immortality. Men never showed so much hate for God as when they crucified Him, and God never showed more love for man then when He resurrected. Men even wanted to make God mortal, but God by His Resurrection made man immortal. The crucified God is Risen and has killed death. Death is no more. Immortality has encircled man and all his worlds.”

Archmandrite Justin Popovich, Man and the God -Man, p.39

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.