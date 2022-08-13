Seraphim Rose: “a land of imbeciles who had lost all contact with normal reality“

.

“It is no exaggeration to say that from the perspective of a normal life viewed even fifty years ago, life today has become abnormal. Fundamental values and concepts of behavior have been turned upside-down. The spoiled and pampered generations know no law except the fulfillment of personal happiness now. Parents bow down before their children’s whims, and these same children grow to adulthood merely substituting their childhood toys and games for grown-up amusement. Life becomes a constant search for “fun,” which is so empty of any serious meaning that a visitor from any 19th-century country, looking at our popular television programs, amusement parks, advertisements, movies, music—at almost any aspect of our popular culture—would think he had stumbled across a land of imbeciles who had lost all contact with normal reality.”

Father Seraphim Rose

.

.

.

.

.

.

.