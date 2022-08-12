Symeon the New Theologian: “Let nobody therefore think that he is being […] compelled by his own body!”

“[…] the body has neither liberty or will, and, if I must say so, not even movement, unless one were to call its mutability and its tendency to move towards corruption a natural movement of its substance, which would be an irrational one. But if it is irrational, it is clear that it is also non-sinful and without condemnation before God. Rightly so, for that which follows its nature does not fall under condemnation.

But fiery lust and the desire for marriage, sexual union, voluptuousness, gluttony, greed in eating, excessive sleep, idleness, pretentiousness in dress, and all the other things that, as most people think, the body seeks for – it is not the body as such, since it does not seek them when it is dead, but the soul that through the body seeks pleasure by their means […] Let nobody therefore think that he is being driven to these things and compelled by his own body!”

