Cardinal Burke: “The poison of worldly thinking”

“Times like the present are not unlike that of the chosen people before the fall of Jerusalem,” he said. “Secular culture is an open and violent rebellion against the good order which God has written into nature and above all on the human heart.”

“Integrity of marriage and the family, the inviolable dignity of human life, and the fundamental freedom of religion are routinely violated in favor of a culture founded upon the willfulness of corrupted human hearts,”

“The poison of worldly thinking affects the life of the Church, drawing hearts away from Christ, from respect for the truth of Christian doctrine, and from the worship of God in spirit and in truth,”

Cardinal Raymond Burke

