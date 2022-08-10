“whatever vestige of moral standing the United States once enjoyed”

.

“The real damage from this attack on Donald Trump is that it completely destroys whatever vestige of moral standing the United States once enjoyed. The United States still enjoys lecturing and hectoring other countries, including China and Russia, for their illegal acts against their citizens. There was a time when a speech by the U.S. President about human rights and upholding the rule of law meant something. I also realize there is a legitimate argument from my foreign friends that the U.S. never deserved a benefit of the doubt because of its activities in overthrowing governments in Iran, Guatemala, Iraq and South Vietnam.”

Larry Johnson

More here.

