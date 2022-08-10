Paisios: “If we refuse to simplify our lives, we will suffer”

“Worldly people say, “How lucky are the wealthy that live in big and luxurious mansions and have all the comforts and conveniences!” Blessed, rather, are those who have succeeded in simplifying their lives and freeing themselves from the noose of worldly progress, from the many comforts that cause much discomfort and have rid themselves of the dreadful anxiety of today’s times. If we refuse to simplify our lives, we will suffer. If we live simply, all our anxiety will go away.”

Elder Paisios of Mount Athos, Spiritual Counsels, Vol. I

