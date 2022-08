Cyril of Jerusalem: “but both act from choice“

“For it is not according to your nativity (birth) that you sin, nor is it by the power of chance that you commit fornication […] There is not a class of souls sinning by nature, and a class of souls practicing righteousness by nature: but both act from choice, the substance of their souls being of one kind only, and alike in all”

St. Cyril of Jerusalem

