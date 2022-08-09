Basil the Great: “Do not then go beyond yourself to seek for evil“

.

“Evil is not a living animated essence; it is the condition of the soul opposed to virtue, developed in the careless on the account of their falling away from good. Do not then go beyond yourself to seek for evil, and imagine that there is an original nature of wickedness. Each of us, let us acknowledge it, is the first author of his own vice […] Do not look for the guiding cause beyond yourself, but recognize that evil, rightly so called, has no other origin than our voluntary falls. If it were involuntary, and did not depend upon ourselves, the laws would not have so much terror for the guilty, and the tribunals would not be so without pity when they condemn.”

St. Basil the Great

.

.

.

.

.

.

.