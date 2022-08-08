Caroll Quigley: “a world system of financial control in private hands”

Caroll Quigley

“The powers of financial capitalism had a far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent meetings and conferences. The apex of the system was to be the Bank of International Settlements in Basle, Switzerland, a private bank owned and controlled by the world’s central banks which were themselves private corporations.”

Professor Caroll Quigley (1910-1977), in his book Tragedy and Hope

The Bank of International Settlements in Basle, Switzerland

