“All ideologies are distortions of the reality God created”

.

“All ideologies are distortions of the reality God created, with some more obvious about it than others. For example, typical leftist distortions of reality include: “A toddler can choose to change his or her sex.” “Same-sex attraction is natural.” “Lockdowns can stop the spread of an aerosolized virus.” “Printing and spending more money reduces inflation and helps the working class.” “Abortion does not kill a baby.” “Ukraine is a democracy.” “Fossil fuels must be ended to save the planet.” “Russia is an existential threat to the West.” “Guns cause violence.” “More immigration is always good.” “Diversity is our strength.”

“For “conservatives”, the above distortions of reality are obvious. Less so are their own, such as: “The US is the greatest country ever.” “We just need to get back to the Constitution.” “America was founded as a Christian nation.” “America has always been a force for good internationally.” “The government should play no role in economic or social policy.” “The US military protects our freedoms.” “The US has the greatest medical system in the world.” “NATO is essential.” “Corporations have the same rights as citizens.” “Cutting taxes on corporations and the rich will spur productive use of money in the economy.” “American values are universal. Inside every foreigner is an American struggling to get out.”

“Both sets of positions above are rejections of objective reality, rational cost-benefit analysis, historical facts, or all three. That is, of course, of no consequence to ideologues who believe in them. When reality stubbornly refuses to conform to their ideologies, true believers deny or ignore contradictory facts. They often go on the offensive against heretics who challenge holy dogma. An ideologue would rather watch children and puppies starve than rethink a core ideological belief.”

Constantine, OrthodoxReflections.com

