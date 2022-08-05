Skip to content

Abbot Tryphon: “The sad state of American Christianity”

5 August 2022
“The sad state of American Christianity has as its basis, a constant attempt to conform to an ever changing society, and with each change, there is less and less of authentic, ancient Christianity to be seen. It could be compared to using an old family cake recipe, dropping one ingredient, or changing another, with each passing generation. In the end, is it really great great grandmother’s cake recipe, or is it something else?”

Abbot Tryphon

More here.

Religious/Theological Reflections
