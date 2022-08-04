Rod Dreher: “you should not be surprised when they tell you to go to hell”

“If you tell people that in order to be decent human beings they have to surrender any claim of loyalty to their own kind (to their tribe, to their co-religionists, to their cultural traditions), and even surrender any claim on the land where they and their ancestors live, you should not be surprised when they tell you to go to hell. These loyalties are felt so deeply that for most people, they are pre-political. If by “not liking ethnonationalism,” you mean that you don’t like it when political leaders rile up their fellow ethnics for the sake of war with other tribes, or oppressing minorities living among them, then I’m totally with you on that. But if by “not liking ethnonationalism” you mean that any expression of preference for your tribe (religion, culture, etc) as a basis for politics and solidarity is forbidden, sorry, I can’t go there. Who are we to tell the Mexicans that they are wrong to want to keep their land and their culture dominated by Mexicans? Or the French, French? Or the Georgians, Georgian? In that sense, “ethnonationalism” is a redundancy, isn’t it?”

Rod Dreher, The American Conservative

