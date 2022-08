Paisios: “we have denied the devil and sided with Christ, and received the Holy Marking”

.

“We have the power of the Holy Cross, our holy symbol, the divine grace of Christ, only as long as we have the holy marking of the Holy Baptism, meaning we have denied the devil and sided with Christ, and received the Holy Marking, the seal of the Gift of the Holy Spirit.”

Elder Paisios of Mount Athos

.

.

.

.

.

.

.