Catherine Austin Fitts: “a digital transaction control grid”

4 August 2022
“They’re trying to put into place a digital transaction control grid, which will tell you what you can do with your money — when you can do it — where you can go. If they don’t want you to be able to use your money more than five miles from your home, that’s it! Your money will turn off five miles from your home. If they decide they want to double taxes, they just take it out of your account.

It’s all taxation with absolutely zero representation. The interesting thing about it is once they get this system into place, I believe it won’t even be your national central bank that will control; it will be the Bank of International Settlements and the global systems that will control.”

Catherine Austin Fitts, former managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and, United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing (George H.W. Bush administration)

Watch video interview here. Please do.

