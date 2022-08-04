Augustin Carstens: “central bank will have absolute control”

.

“In cash, we don’t know who’s using a $100 bill today; we don’t know who is using a 1000 peso bill today. A key difference with the CBDC is that central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability. And also we will have the technology to enforce that. Those two issues are extremely important, and that makes a huge difference with respect to what cash is.”

Augustin Carstens, BIS (Bank for International Settlements) General Manager, October of 2020

.

Bank for International Settlements, Basel, Switzerland

