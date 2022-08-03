“The thoughts of the wicked are an abomination to the LORD”

So this is something that happened a few weeks ago at a “Pride Chapel” at Grace Episcopal School in New York.

What do drag queens have to do with worshipping GOD?



What does Holy Scripture say about such things as this? I’m glad that you asked.

Leviticus 18:22 – “Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination.”



Leviticus 20:13 – “If a man also lie with mankind, as he lieth with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination: they shall surely be put to death; their blood shall be upon them.”



Proverbs 6:16-19 – “These six things doth the LORD hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him”



Proverbs 17:15 – “He that justifieth the wicked, and he that condemneth the just, even they both are abomination to the LORD.”



Deuteronomy 22:5 – “The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman’s garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the LORD thy God.”



1 Corinthians 6:9-11 – “Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind”



Galatians 5:19-21 – “Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these; Adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness”



Romans 1:26-27 – “For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature”



Proverbs 12:22 – “Lying lips are abomination to the LORD: but they that deal truly are his delight.”



Proverbs 15:8 – “The sacrifice of the wicked is an abomination to the LORD: but the prayer of the upright is his delight.”



Proverbs 16:5 – “Every one that is proud in heart is an abomination to the LORD: though hand join in hand, he shall not be unpunished.”



Proverbs 28:9 – “He that turneth away his ear from hearing the law, even his prayer shall be abomination.”



Proverbs 11:20 – “They that are of a froward heart are abomination to the LORD: but such as are upright in their way are his delight.”



Proverbs 20:10 – “Divers weights, and divers measures, both of them are alike abomination to the LORD.”



Proverbs 15:26 – “The thoughts of the wicked are an abomination to the LORD: but the words of the pure are pleasant words.”





Christians would do well to take note of what God labels abominations. Such things, be they actions, attitudes or objects, have no place in the life of a follower of Jesus Christ. There are practices some people engage in and lifestyles some embrace that, if left unrepented of, will prevent those individuals from inheriting, having a place in, the kingdom of God. To live as a Christian is to accept God’s authority over our own will. Transgender identities quite obviously fall into that category. For any “church” let alone a church school to welcome and indicate approval of such practices and lifestyles is an abomination.

Also, perhaps the folks at Grace Episcopal School should be reminded that Pride is one of the seven deadly sins.

