“Everything has become false”

“Our present age is much like that age that spawned the rise of existentialism. Presidents don’t preside, the police don’t police, teachers don’t teach, prosecutors don’t prosecute, news outlets cover up the news, “intelligence” agencies aren’t intelligent, pastors don’t believe in the Bible, etc. It seems that no one believes, authentically believes, anything anymore, and the few that do are investigated. Everything has become false, a con, an empty gesture, a bumper sticker, a joke. Of course, people mouth the required words in order to obtain power or, at least, a paycheck but most are actors who don’t know they are acting.”

Richard McDonough, American Thinker

