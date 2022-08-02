Skip to content

Chuck Baldwin: “nothing more than another brand of religious paganism”

2 August 2022
“It’s time to face reality: The evangelical church is now mostly nothing more than another brand of religious paganism. There is almost nothing Christian about it. Granted, church edifices still have the tapestry, symbols and ceremonies resembling historic Christianity, but it’s all a ruse. The heart and soul of the Christian faith is dead in most evangelical “churches.”

Pastor Chuck Baldwin, Liberty Fellowship, Kalispell, Montana

More here.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
