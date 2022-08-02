Skip to content

Brianchaninov: “How mindless then is it to explain them arbitrarily”

2 August 2022
“Do not undertake to explain the Gospels or the other books of Holy Scripture yourself. The Scriptures were not expressed arbitrarily by the prophets and apostles, but by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. How mindless then is it to explain them arbitrarily? The Holy Spirit, having expressed the Word of God through the prophets and apostles, explained it through the Holy Fathers. Both the Word of God and its explanation are a gift of the Holy Spirit. The holy orthodox Church and its true children accept only this patristic interpretation!”

St. Ignatius Brianchaninov, On Reading the Gospel

Religious/Theological Reflections
