John Chrysostom: “He desires to forgive thee thy sins”

.

“Thou dost not so much desire thy sins to be forgiven, as He desires to forgive thee thy sins. In proof that thou dost not so desire it, consider that thou hast no mind either to practice vigils, or to give thy money freely: but He, that He might forgive our sins, spared not His Only-Begotten and True Son, the partner of His throne.”

St John Chrysostom

.

.

.

.

.

.

.