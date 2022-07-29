“It is clearly foreign to the teaching of the Gospel”

.

“It is clearly foreign to the teaching of the Gospel and the Orthodox ethos to allow the understanding that a “same-sex couple” can be considered a family with the right to adopt children, as any such form of adoption or foster care is contrary to the teaching of the Gospel, human nature, and also the ethos and traditions of our people, while at the same time it violates the elementary rights of innocent defenseless people, who don’t have the possibility to choose a normal family environment.”

The Sacred Community of Mt. Athos

Full Statement in Greek here.

In English here.

This is what the statement is in response to.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.