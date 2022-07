Gennadius of Constantinople: “Give your intentions in prayer to God”

“Give your intentions in prayer to God, Who knows everyone, even before our birth. And do not ask that everything will be according to your will, because a man does not know what is profitable for him. But say to God: Let Thy will be done! For He does everything for our benefit.”

St. Gennadius of Constantinople, The Golden Chain

