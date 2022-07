Jordan Peterson: “You’re churches for God’s sake”

“You’re churches for God’s sake. Quit fighting for social justice. Quit saving the bloody planet. Attend to some souls — that’s what you’re supposed to do. That’s your holy duty. Do it. Now. Before it’s too late. The hour is nigh.’ I want to say (after Jesus) ‘you should have practiced the latter, without neglecting the former.'”

Jordan Peterson

