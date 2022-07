Hilarion Troitsky: “to be cut of from His Body is to die”

“We know and are convinced that falling away from the Church, whether into schism, heresy, or sectarianism, is complete perdition and spiritual death. For us there is no Christianity outside of the Church. If Christ established the Church, and the Church is His Body, then to be cut of from His Body is to die.”

St. Hilarion Troitsky, archbishop and hieromartyr, On Life in the Church

