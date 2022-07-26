Skip to content

Ephraim the Syrian: “Always pray to God like this”

26 July 2022
“When you begin to read or listen to the Holy Scriptures, pray to God thus: “Lord Jesus Christ, open the ears and eyes of my heart so that I may hear Thy words and understand them, and may fulfill Thy will.” Always pray to God like this, that He might illumine your mind and open to you the power of His words. Many, having trusted in their own reason, have turned away into deception.”

St. Ephraim the Syrian

