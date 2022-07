Onuphry Gagaluk: “The acquisition of of holiness”

.

“The acquisition of of holiness is not the exclusive business of monks, as certain people think. People with families are also called to holiness, as are those in all kinds of professions, who live in the world, since the commandment about perfection and holiness is given not only to monks, but to all people.”

Hieromartyr Onuphry Gagaluk

