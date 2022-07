Silouan the Athonite: “ask the Lord for humility and brotherly love”

“With all your power, ask the Lord for humility and brotherly love, because God freely gives His grace for love towards one’s brother. Do an experiment on yourself: one day ask God for love towards your brother, and another day – live without love. You will see the difference.”

St. Silouan the Athonite

