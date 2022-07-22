“Our reward is not in this life, it is in the Life to Come”

.

“Our reward is not in this life, it is in the Life to Come. But even in this life, we begin to experience the Life that is to Come. Even now we experience some of the joy, some of the peace, some of the consolation and comfort of the Age to Come. Our path through this world is a painful one—nothing can be done to change that. It is the path mankind has chosen. But our God is generous, helping us along the way and granting us a foretaste of the eternal banquet to come. Only let us be courageous. Let us not fear what must be endured anyway. Rather, let us look with hope and joyful anticipation to the prize: the healing of our broken lives by participation in the very Life of God.”

Archpriest Michael Gillis

More here.

