George Calciu: “The body must submit to the spirit”

.

“I do not really believe that what happened in Romania can be repeated. I think America is under a big threat from a religious point of view, but it will be easier for a Christian to resist here [in America] than in Romania, because the people are still accustomed to a certain freedom. There are millions of people; they would have to put too many in prision.

“On the other hand, I know that Americans had a very good life and they are not prepared for shortages of food and everything, you know. I am sure that if something like that should come, they would be ready to collaborate with Satan without any hesitation.

“For this, you have to prepare the young people for difficult times as Christians. We have to accept, you know, that bad times will come to us. But those who are good, by the mercy of God, will be able to resist. God will shorten the times for this. People must be made to understand that spiritual resistance is more important than anything else. The body must submit to the spirit.”

Fr. George Calciu

Fr.George was a survivor of persecution by the communists in Romania. You can see more about that here below.

.

.

.

.

.

.