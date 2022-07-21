Elpidios Vagianakis: “There will be a Great Reset by My Father in His Church; not the reset of Satan on earth. “

“I said to the Lord, “Lord, I implore You to not depart from our hearts! Now I understand what You want to say to us; that the atypical separation has begun.” The separation of the wheat from the chaff. From now on the chaff will be separated from the wheat! Those who truly love Christ will not fear being ground up in the same way as the wheat, so that it can become flour. And the others will remain the same, like the chaff, these will be taken away by the wind and they will be scattered far away.

“This is what I wanted to tell all of you, and many others which I carry inside of my heart, because there are still many more things which the Lord says, but you are not able to bear them. Things about the cunning of Lucifer, about the deception with which he will deceive both the political leaders, and the leaders of the Church so that one day he may carry out the greatest of evil. It will be unimaginable, and it will take place.

“And do you know at whom this evil will be directed at? Against your innocent children. Soon something very evil will be discovered and you will see; you will understand by what deception they will steal your children! They will blackmail your children. They will blackmail you through them. I don’t know exactly what this thing will be, but I only know (according to what was given to me to understand) that they will do a great evil against children, and at that time you will cry a lot.”

[…]

“But My Father decided to use that which Lucifer does to do another Reset; that of His State/His Nation, that of His Church. And from the inside of the Church, everything that is rotten and corrupt will leave.” “Other new people will appear. He will reveal those people who adore My Father, and I (the Son), and the Holy Spirit.” “They will love Me so much, and My Father, and the Holy Spirit, that the lives of the Saints will become their very strength.” “And they will run throughout the entire world, this is what My Father decided, to spread the strongest true Faith.”

“That is why you all should practice patience, so that you can attain strength. Have Faith in Me, and you will see all these things soon because they will happen. But now first must come Golgotha. Because the true resurrection will be the one to come, and you will rejoice together with Me. There will be a Great Reset by My Father in His Church; not the reset of Satan on earth. He is dreaming about the reset of evil, so that he can control all of you, but My Father has decided something else. He will not yet allow the antichrist to come and rule.”

Priest Elpidios Vagianakis

Click on the "cc" for English subtitles.

