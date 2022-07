Wolves presenting themselves as sheep

This is an disturbing video about the attack of progessives/wokesters on the Orthodox Church. There are, of course, people just like this in the Episcopal Church as well, and has been for quite some time. They create chaos and confusion wherever they are. If you listen carefully when some of them are speaking you can hear the voice of the serpent in the Garden of Eden.

