Dionysius: “the blessed inheritance of being like Christ”

“… in time to come, when we are incorruptible and immortal, when we have come at last to the blessed inheritance of being like Christ, then, as Scripture says, ‘we shall always be with the Lord’ (I Thess. 4:17). In most holy contemplation we shall be ever filled with the sight of God shining gloriously around us as once it shone for the disciples at the divine transfiguration? we shall have a conceptual gift of light from Him and, somehow, in a way we cannot know, we shall be united with Him and, our understanding carried away, blessedly happy, we shall be struck by His blazing light. Marvelously, our minds will be like those in the heavens above. We shall be ‘equal to angels and sons of God, being sons of the resurrection’ (Lk. 20:36).”

St. Dionysius, Pseudo-Dionysius

