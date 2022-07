Justin Popovich: “The mystery of prayer”

“God hears and fulfills the prayer of a man who fulfills His commandments. “Hear God in His commandments,” says St. John Chrysostom, ‘So that He might hear you in your prayers.’ A man who keeps the commandments of God is always wise, patient, and sincere in his prayers. The mystery of prayer consists in the keeping of God’s commandments.”

St. Justin Popovich, Explanation of I John

