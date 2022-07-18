Skip to content

David Brooks: “we’re in some sort of prerevolutionary period”

18 July 2022
“I’d like you to consider the possibility that the political changes that have rocked this country over the past six years will be nothing compared with the changes that will rock it over the next six. I’d like you to consider the possibility that we’re in some sort of prerevolutionary period — the kind of moment that often gives birth to something shocking and new.”

David Brooks, New York Times

More here.

