Mark the Ascetic: “Consistently pray in all things”

.

“Consistently pray in all things, so that you might not do anything without the help of God … Whoever does or busies himself with anything without prayer does not succeed in the end. Concerning this, the Lord said: ‘Without Me you can’t do anything’. (John 15:5)”

St. Mark the Ascetic

.

.

.

.

.

.

.