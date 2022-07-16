Tulsi Gabbard: “closer to the brink of a nuclear war with Russia”

.

“The American people need to understand the seriousness of the situation that the Biden administration and leaders in Washington have put us in, the big picture and the great threat that we face, which is the reality that this war is continuing to escalate.”

“President Biden himself says he has no idea when or how it’s going to end, but we know where this escalation leads, It leads us closer and closer to the brink of a nuclear war with Russia.”

Tulsi Gabbard, former member of Congress (Democrat, Hawaii)

