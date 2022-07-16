Dmitry Smirnov: “if we don’t wake up, the wrath of God will fall upon us”

The video above is in Russian without English subtitles, but here is some of what Priest Dmitry said:

“to kill your own child is very bad. And don’t then hope that after your arms are stained with blood up to the elbows, and your feet slosh through the blood of your murdered children you’ll find some kind of happiness.

“To expect some prosperous marriage or some kind of joyous life after infanticide is simply ridiculous. A person can find no kind of happiness if he is a murderer of his own children.

“Such cannibals, as our people, need to be wiped off the face of the earth, and only the great grace of God towards us (for we are all His children) will save us from the wrath of God. But if we don’t wake up, the wrath of God will fall upon us,”

“The average age of Russians is forty, but it should be ten for normal life. Any normal people should be a country of children, and adults should be busied with raising and educating and teaching children. And most importantly, of course, is the Christian attitude to life. But we can’t even talk about Christianity in our demographic situation of suicidal catastrophe,”

Fr. Dmitry Smirnov

More here.

