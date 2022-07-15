Ignatius Brianchaninov: “fallen reason fights against faith”

“Without self-denial a person is not capable of faith; his fallen reason fights against faith, demanding an answer of God in all His actions and proof of His revealed truths. The fallen heart wants to live the life of the fallen, which faith strives to mortify. Flesh and blood, ignoring the constant presence of death all around it, wants to live its own life—the life of death and sin.

“This is why the Lord told all who desire to follow Him with living faith: ‘If any one desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me. For whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it.’”

Saint Ignatius Brianchaninov

