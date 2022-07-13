Silouan the Athonite: “the presence of the Holy Spirit”

.

“If a person sees the presence of the Holy Spirit in his brother, that means that the person himself has great grace, but if someone hates his brother, that means that that person is himself possessed by an evil spirit.

“God so loved man that He gave to him the Holy Spirit, and in the Holy Spirit man has become like God. Those who do not believe this and do not pray to the saints have not understood how much God loves man and how He has exalted him.”

Saint Silouan the Athonite, quoted in the biography by Elder Sophrony

