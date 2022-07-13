Selfishness, Narcissism, Cult of personality, and the Alt-right

Do not ever put your trust in politicians or public personalities of any political stripe. Instead pray for them. Trust in God and seek a quiet and peaceable life.

.

“Therefore I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence”

1 Timothy 2:1-2

