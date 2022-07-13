Skip to content

Selfishness, Narcissism, Cult of personality, and the Alt-right

13 July 2022
tags: , , , ,

Do not ever put your trust in politicians or public personalities of any political stripe. Instead pray for them. Trust in God and seek a quiet and peaceable life.

.

Therefore I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence”

1 Timothy 2:1-2

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Politics/Current events
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: