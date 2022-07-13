Ivan Ilyin: “this diabolic element provokes in a healthy soul repulsion and horror”

“The simple perception of this diabolic element provokes in a healthy soul repulsion and horror that can transition into genuine bodily malaise, a specific “faintness” (the spasm of the sympathetic nervous system, nervous dysrhythmia, and psychological illness – that also can lead to suicide). Satanic men are recognized by their eyes, by their smile, their voice, their words and deeds. We, Russians, have seen them alive and in the flesh; we know who they are and whence they come. Yet foreigners up to this point have not understood this phenomenon and do not want to understand it, for it brings them judgment and condemnation.

“And to this day, certain reformist theologians continue to write on “the utility of the devil” and sympathize with his modern insurrection.”

Ivan Ilyin. 1947

