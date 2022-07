Silouan the Athonite: “How may we know whether the Lord loves us or no?”

“How may we know whether the Lord loves us or no? Here are tokens: If you battle firmly against sin the Lord loves you. If you love your enemies you are even more beloved of God. And if you lay down your life for others you are greatly beloved of the Lord, who Himself laid down His life for us.“

Saint Silouan the Athonite

