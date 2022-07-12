Putin: “the fundamental collapse of the American-style world order”

.

“The West, which once proclaimed the principles of democracy such as freedom of speech, pluralism and respect for other opinions, is now degenerating into the exact opposite – totalitarianism. These include censorship, media closures and arbitrary treatment of journalists and public figures.

“This prohibition practice extends not only to the information space, but also to politics, culture, education, art – to all areas of public life in western countries. And this model – the model of totalitarian liberalism, including the infamous cancel culture, the ubiquitous prohibitions – they want to impose on the whole world.

“But the truth and the reality is that people in most countries do not want such a life and such a future. . . . Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. What can I say? Let them try. . . . They should understand that they have already lost with the beginning of our military operation, because its beginning also means the beginning of the fundamental collapse of the American-style world order.”

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, spoken at a meeting of leaders of the Russian Parliment, July 8, 2022

More here.

