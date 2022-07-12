Skip to content

Putin: “the fundamental collapse of the American-style world order”

12 July 2022
“The West, which once proclaimed the principles of democracy such as freedom of speech, pluralism and respect for other opinions, is now degenerating into the exact opposite – totalitarianism. These include censorship, media closures and arbitrary treatment of journalists and public figures. 

“This prohibition practice extends not only to the information space, but also to politics, culture, education, art – to all areas of public life in western countries. And this model – the model of totalitarian liberalism, including the infamous cancel culture, the ubiquitous prohibitions – they want to impose on the whole world. 

“But the truth and the reality is that people in most countries do not want such a life and such a future.  . . . Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. What can I say? Let them try.  . . . They should understand that they have already lost with the beginning of our military operation, because its beginning also means the beginning of the fundamental collapse of the American-style world order.”  

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, spoken at a meeting of leaders of the Russian Parliment, July 8, 2022

