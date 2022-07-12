López Obrador: “they will have to dismantle the Statue of Liberty”

.

“A few days ago I released a New York Times report talking about the super cop, Genaro García Luna, and it is the New York Times, and the Financial Times does the same, and The Wall Street Journal, and we are all talking Of this Assange thing [the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States] , isn’t it worthwhile for the New York Times to deal with the matter, El País and to convene a meeting of the most important press in the world to exhort, request, call, so that a pardon be granted to Assange?

“If they don’t do it, they will be tarnished and we will have to start the campaign that if they take him to the US, and sentence him to the maximum sentence and die in prison, they will have to dismantle the Statue of Liberty that the French delivered and that is in New York because it is no longer a symbol of freedom”

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico

More here.

.

.

Julian Assange

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.