Theophan the Recluse: “Satan will have no trouble to prepare the votes to renounce Christ”

“The royal power, having in its hands ways to restrain the movements of the people and holding on to Christian principles itself, will not allow the people to deviate from them, will restrain them. As Antichrist will have his main goal to draw people away from Christ, he will not appear while the royal power will be in force. It will not allow him to turn around, will prevent him from acting in his spirit. This is what holds him back. When the royal authority falls and nations everywhere start to run things on their own (republics, democracies), then there will be room for the Antichrist to act. Satan will have no trouble to prepare the votes to renounce Christ, as the experience of the French Revolution showed. There will be no one to say a commanding veto. No one will listen to the humble declaration of faith. So, when such an order is established everywhere, conducive to the disclosure of anti-Christian aspirations, then the anti-Christ will appear. Until that time he will wait and hold on.”

St. Theophan the Recluse

