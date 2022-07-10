Gabriel of Karyes: “God will not save us without repentance”

“Remember – God will not save us without repentance.

“And I will also remind you of one passage from the Scriptures. When the Lord descended to earth before the flood, He said: “My Spirit will not remain with man forever, because he is also flesh.” What does it mean “is also flesh”? This means that they became only flesh, lost their spirit. And if then He said such words, then what would He say now about us, about our frenzy society?

“The inhabitants of Sodom and Gomorrah, whom the Lord simply burned like insects, were not just atheists but extremely atheists. The Sodomites committed terrible sins but did not legitimize them. And now we are legitimizing sin. This has never happened in the history of mankind.”

Elder Gabriel of Karyes

