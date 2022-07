Silouan the Athonite: “if this mystery were revealed to the world”

.

“The saints are like the Lord, but so are all people who keep the commandments of Christ; but those who live according to their own passions and do not repent are like the devil. I think that if this mystery were revealed to the world, then they would stop serving the devil, and every one would strive to serve the Lord with all his strength, and to be like Him.”

St. Silouan the Athonite

.

.

.

.

.

.

.