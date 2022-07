Silouan the Athonite: “the Lord has given us this blessed Mother”

.

“The humble soul is blessed. The Lord loves her. The Mother of God is higher than all in humility, and therefore all races bless her on earth, while the heavenly powers serve her. And the Lord has given us this blessed Mother of His as a defender and helper.”

St. Silouan the Athonite

