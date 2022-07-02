Hannah Arendt: “The road to totalitarian domination”

.

“There is a great temptation to explain away the intrinsically incredible by means of liberal rationalizations. In each one of us, there lurks such a liberal, wheedling us with the voice of common sense. The road to totalitarian domination leads through many intermediate stages for which we can find numerous analogues and precedents. . . . What common sense and “normal people” refuse to believe is that everything is possible”.

Hannah Arendt

.

.

.

.

.

.

.