Theophan the Recluse: “All of today’s Western education”

“All of today’s Western education … is permeated with pagan principles that are at enmity with Christianity. All who come into contact with it and affiliate with it even in the least become, to a greater or lesser degree, enemies of Christ.”

St. Theophan the Recluse

